UN FAO urges need for steps to ensure food security in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Thursday urged the need for steps to ensure food security in Pakistan, particularly in the rural areas to ensure global food security and eradicate hunger.

The chief of FAO mission in Pakistan Ms Mina Dowlatchahi in her interview with Radio Pakistan said food security and scarcity of hygienic food is an international issue and FAO is taking measures to address it seriously.

A comprehensive food security survey should be undertaken so that policymakers could plan on the basis of ground realities, she added.

Policy reforms, investment and innovative ways to increase production and access to food could alleviate the problem, she mentioned.

The deputy chief of FAO in Pakistan Farrukh Toirov also said his organization is making endeavors to ensure Zero Hunger all over the world. He said private sector and non-governmental organizations could play a major role in redressing the issue of food shortage.

Assistant Chief FAO Mission, Amir Irshad emphasized the need for expanding the network of farm-to-market roads to enable the farmers to reach food products to big markets.