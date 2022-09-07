UrduPoint.com

UN Flash Appeal To Garner Global Support, Alleviate Hardships Of Flood Affectees: FM Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed the hope that the 'UN Flash Appeal' for Pakistan's flood response would garner a strong response and contribute towards alleviating the hardship of those severely affected by the recent floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed the hope that the 'UN Flash Appeal' for Pakistan's flood response would garner a strong response and contribute towards alleviating the hardship of those severely affected by the recent floods.

The foreign minister received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka M.U.M. Ali Sabry, who offered condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by the floods across Pakistan.

He conveyed sympathies to the government and the people of Pakistan on behalf of the Sri Lankan government, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Bilawal apprised the Sri Lankan foreign minister of Pakistan's prompt and extensive response to deal with the natural calamity, and underscored that for the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, broad-based international support would be vital.

He briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart on the unprecedented rainfall in Pakistan this year that resulted in super floods and landslides.

The foreign minister further highlighted that the scale of destruction had been massive and caused immense loss of human lives, livestock, crops and infrastructure.

He expressed his gratitude to Foreign Minister Sabry on his expression of support to Pakistan in the challenging times.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening fraternal relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

