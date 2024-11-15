UN Global Initiative delegation visits Central Police Office

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 07:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A delegation from the United Nations Global Initiative, led by John Colin, visited the Central Police Office.

The delegation included Program Director Ms. Siom Sadaat, former Additional IG Sarmad Saeed, and Barrister Umar Mahmood Khan. UN delegation met the Punjab Police team, led by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

During the meeting, discussions were held to promote mutual cooperation between the United Nations Global Initiative and the Punjab Police to combat international organized crime. Both organizations agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation to address terrorism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime, arms smuggling, and other forms of international organised crime.

John Colin, speaking at the meeting, said the UN Global Initiative would assist Punjab Police by providing training in areas such as IT, data analysis, and investigations.

Both institutions agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in tackling these challenges.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Special Branch Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Usman Akram Gondal, AIG Welfare Amara Shirazi, and SP Munazzah Karamat. The delegation was also given a tour of the Punjab Police Museum, featuring historical artifacts and records related to the police force, as well as the "Martyrs' Wall," a tribute to those brave officers and officials who have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, presented the delegation head with the book *"Thane Punjab De,"* which details the modernization and upgradation of police stations across the province.

More Stories From Pakistan