ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (APP/Xinhua) :The United Nations is grateful for China's pledge to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, said a spokesman on Tuesday.

"It's a very generous offer, and we're very thankful for it," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press briefing.

China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Monday notified Guterres of China's intention to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, said the Chinese mission.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced China's decision to donate vaccines to UN peacekeepers at a Security Council meeting on COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 17.