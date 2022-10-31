UrduPoint.com

UN-Habitat ED Message On World Cities Day 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 11:03 PM

UN-Habitat ED message on World Cities Day 2022

UN-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif in a message on 2022 World Cities Day 'Act Local to Go Global' said that Cities and communities have the power to help Governments translate policy into practice

Sometimes the solution to the challenges we are facing such as the Covid-19 pandemic, on-going conflicts and climate disasters is starring us in the face, said a press release issued by United Nations Information Center (UNIC).

She said at UN-Habitat we work with communities and city managers every day. With the right tools, local leaders can take action on critical needs such as housing, climate adaptation and safety.

City managers very often engage the right partners and find solutions by working together with their communities, Maimunah Sharif said adding that but going from local to global is a two-way street. We need all levels of government and all stakeholders to become partners.

We need to work alongside each other to rescue the SDGs.

The theme for this year's World Cities Day 2022 is "Act Local to Go Global". More than ever, we need to work towards achieving transformative change in our cities to build the future we want.

UN-Habitat has been at the forefront of localizing the Sustainable Development Goals. We help by continuing to advocate for practical ways to incorporate the SDGs in local plans; creative ways to collect and use data to inform decision-making; and most importantly, provide guidelines to ensure wider opportunities for women, youth and the disabled to participate in the making and implementation of action plans. Participatory budgeting being one such example.

We also offer technical expertise to cities, train urban planners and advocate for strengthening the voice of local and regional governments in the global arena, she maintained.

