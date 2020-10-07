UN-Habitat gets 471 mln Yen for improving disaster resilient schools infrastructure in KP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Government of Japan will extend a financial assistance amounting to 471 million Japanese Yen to UN-Habitat to support its project of 'The Improvement of Disaster Resilient Schools Infrastructure' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori and Regional Representative, Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific of UN-Habitat in Fukuoka, Japan KORESAWA Atsushi.

A Grant Agreement (G/A) on the details of implementation of the project was signed and exchanged between Director General, South Asia Department of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) SAKAMOTO Takema and KORESAWA Atsushi, said a news release on Wednesday. The UN-Habitat's project was meant to provide conducive environment to the students and teachers of the KP by improving the disaster resilient schools' infrastructures.

The financial assistance will support reconstruction and retrofitting and repairing of 150 schools and construction of 12 new schools.

Expressing his views at the signing of the project, Ambassador MATSUDA said, "This project will not only provide disaster-resistant infrastructure of schools in KP province but will also prove a disaster prevention hub for the region."The Ambassador, while emphasizing the need of disaster-preparedness, stated that it was extremely important to prepare and well-equip to effectively handle the disaster emergencies. He reaffirmed that Japan would continue to support Pakistan for further strengthening its institutions for disaster management and also improving the facilities in education sector.