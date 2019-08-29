UrduPoint.com
UN Habitat Organizes Local Economic Development Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:59 PM

UN Habitat in partnership with PRIME Institute organized a half day Training Workshop titled "Best Practices in Local Economic Development (LED)" to promote sustainable urban development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):UN Habitat in partnership with PRIME Institute organized a half day Training Workshop titled "Best Practices in Local Economic Development (LED)" to promote sustainable urban development.

Workshop was attended by Mayors and administrators of the major cities of Pakistan. LED was a nascent concept in Pakistan; hence there was lack of LED related policies and plans in Pakistan, a press release said.

The training took place on the agenda of Rationale & Theoretical Foundation, LED Key Stakeholders in Local Economy, LED Impact of National Economic Policies, LED Process & Planning and LED Place Marketing as Key Component.

Habitat Programme Manager Jawed Ali Khan highlighted that UN Habitat envisions to promote sustainable urban economic development.

In this regard, they partnered PRIME, Chambers of Commerce and Industries and Municipal governments of the major cities of Pakistan.

UN Habitat along with the partners on board have signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Islamabad and Peshawar Municipalities, he added.

"This provides an excellent opportunity for development of "Business Plans" for District Governments to strengthen its revenue and income base in collaboration with all stakeholders for harnessing the full economic potential offered by the city." UN Habitat had recently developed first ever municipal business plan for 2019 to 2025 for TMA -I, Peshawar. The Plan provides strategic guidance to implement improved business planning, revenue collection, and cost reduction.

Director of the Centre for Local Economic Development (CENLED), University of Johannesburg, Dr Marius Venter conducted the training.

