UN-Habitat ,QAU organized event on World Cities Day

Shehersaaz, a non-profit organization working on urban planning and development on Wednesday celebrated World Cities Day in collaboration with UN-Habitat Pakistan, Adaptation Fund and Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Shehersaaz, a non-profit organization working on urban planning and development on Wednesday celebrated World Cities Day in collaboration with UN-Habitat Pakistan, Adaptation Fund and Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU). The event was held at the Earth Sciences Auditorium, QAU, and brought together experts, artists, and individuals passionate about urban living.

The theme for this year's World Cities Day was "Financing a Sustainable Urban Future for All." The event featured a panel discussion with notable experts, including Jawed Ali Khan, Country Program Manager UN-Habitat Pakistan; Azhar Ul islam, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Dr. Abbas Moosvi, Research Fellow PIDE; Dr. Beenish Kulsoom, Program Manager PUCCAR, Shehersaaz; and Abdul Shakoor Sindhu, Urban Planner and Designer.

The panelists discussed the critical issues and challenges faced by cities in the 21st century, and emphasized the need for sustainable and inclusive urban development. They also shared their insights on how to finance a sustainable urban future for all.

Executive Director, Shehersaaz, Almas Shakoor, emphasized that the time to act is now, to reform the way we are planning and managing our cities.

She also highlighted the need to develop and implement innovative financing mechanisms to support sustainable urban development.

Mr. Jawed Ali Khan, Country Program Manager UN-Habitat Pakistan, delivered the keynote address. He emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in the way we think about urban development. He also called for greater collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society to achieve sustainable urban development.

The event also featured a display of paintings by young artists who envisioned their ideal cities. The paintings were a reflection of the artists' hopes and aspirations for a better future for our cities.

The World Cities Day celebration was a vibrant and thought-provoking event that highlighted the importance of cities and their role in shaping the future. The event also provided a platform for experts and stakeholders to share their insights and ideas on how to finance a sustainable urban future for all.

