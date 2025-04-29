UN hands over restored bridges to strengthen community resilience in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) officially handed over newly restored pedestrian suspension bridges to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a ceremony held on Tuesday in Islamabad, marking the successful completion of the “ReBridge: Resilient Infrastructure Recovery” project in the Swat district.

Originally constructed after the 2010 floods, the bridges in Bahrain and Kalam had become damaged over time due to nearby road construction and lack of maintenance. In 2021, UNOPS launched efforts to repair and upgrade the bridges to international standards, ensuring long-term durability and safety for the communities that rely on them.

The restored infrastructure now provides safe daily access for nearly 50,000 people, playing a crucial role during emergencies. During the 2022 floods, the bridges were the only secure crossings available, protecting lives and enabling access to essential services.

To further strengthen local resilience, UNOPS also donated two 55-meter modular steel pedestrian bridges to the local administration in Bahrain for future emergency use.

Speaking at the event, Jennifer Ankrom Khan, UNOPS Country Director, highlighted the agency’s role in supporting resilient infrastructure and sustainable development. Government representatives, including Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, MNA, and Mr. Mian Sharafat Ali, MPA, thanked UNOPS for its effective delivery and long-standing support.

In his closing remarks, Charles Callanan, Director of the UNOPS South Asia Multi-Country Office, stated, “The ReBridge project reminds us that recovery is not just about going back — it’s about moving forward, stronger and smarter.”

The event brought together officials from the government, donor agencies, UN bodies, NGOs, and local partners, reaffirming a shared commitment to infrastructure that empowers communities and builds resilience for the future.