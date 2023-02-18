UrduPoint.com

UN Has To Determine Causes Of Incident In Karachi - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UN Has to Determine Causes of Incident in Karachi - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The United Nations has to determine causes of the incident that occurred in the Pakistani city of Karachi, UN deputy spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"First of all, we need to determine what happened to cause this explosion to come out. We are concerned about this," Haq told reporters.

He wished a quick recovery for those affected by the incident.

Pakistani Geo tv reported that armed men had opened fire on the office of the Karachi police chief. Police officials said gunmen had fired several shots at an office near the Sadar police station. According to them, at least 8-10 terrorists entered the police station. Two militants were killed, and at least five people, including a policeman, were injured, the report added.

