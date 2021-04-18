UrduPoint.com
UN Helps Curing 44,100 Sick Newborns

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

UN helps curing 44,100 sick newborns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations International Children Fund (UNICEF) has provided medical treatment facilities to some 44,100 sick new born at various Sick Newborn Care Units of the country with 90 percent cure ratio.

According to a UNICEF Pakistan document, some 350,000 new born were protected from umbilical cord infections with the use of chlorhexidine in 21 districts of Punjab, Balochistan, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tribal districts.

In addition to saving lives, these interventions supported the Government-endorsed policy brief on the quality of care at the time of birth.

Capacity building and advocacy, kangaroo care was also provided in five hospitals by UNICEF Pakistan in Punjab, Sindh, benefitting 727 pre-term babies, said the document.

