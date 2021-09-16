UN High Commissioner calls on Interior Minister

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Thursday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to discuss matters pertaining to the evacuation and humanitarian aid for Afghan citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Thursday called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to discuss matters pertaining to the evacuation and humanitarian aid for Afghan citizens.

During the meeting, it was decided to arrange food, medicines, and other necessary items for Afghan citizens and that they will be properly served in the present situation on humanitarian grounds.

Sheikh Rashid said that being a neighbor country Pakistan wants sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He added present new set up in Afghanistan should be given time to run the affairs of the government.

He said that the international world should understand the ground realities. Taliban has to ensure the availability of human and economic resources for better governance, he added.

He said that presently there are no Afghan refugee camps or Afghan refugees in Pakistan after changing the situation.

He said that Pakistan has already dispatched relief goods for Afghan citizens and will continue its humanitarian assistance.

He said that a facilitation center has been working round the clock at the Ministry of Interior to facilitate foreigners and Afghan citizens for evacuation.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appreciated the role of Pakistan and its longtime assistance to three million Afghan refugees.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for its support in security and visa matters for United Nations staff.