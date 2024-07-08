UN High Commissioner For Refugees Calls On Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:13 PM
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
In a meeting, they discussed wide range of issues pertaining to the global refugee situation with a particular focus on Afghan refugees. Views were also exchanged on the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.
High Commissioner Grandi appreciated Pakistan's efforts and contributions in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades and termed it as a remarkable example of the country’s hospitality.
He briefed the Deputy Prime Minster and Foreign Minister on UNHCR’s ongoing projects and emphasized on the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar also shared Pakistan's perspective and priorities with regard to Afghan refugees. He underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also underlined the need for continued demonstration of international solidarity and faithful adherence to the principle of international responsibility and burden-sharing.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar and High Commissioner Grandi agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal
PNCA conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ on Monday
Anderson to bow out in England XI featuring debutants Smith and Atkinson
Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing woman
Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakistan's agriculture
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating2 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan6 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary18 seconds ago
-
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal19 seconds ago
-
PNCA conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ on Monday21 seconds ago
-
Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing woman25 seconds ago
-
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering53 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting53 minutes ago
-
Robber held after encounter with police53 minutes ago
-
Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerized admission test49 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of mourning processions49 minutes ago