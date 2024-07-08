Open Menu

UN High Commissioner For Refugees Calls On Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:13 PM

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In a meeting, they discussed wide range of issues pertaining to the global refugee situation with a particular focus on Afghan refugees. Views were also exchanged on the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.

High Commissioner Grandi appreciated Pakistan's efforts and contributions in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades and termed it as a remarkable example of the country’s hospitality.

He briefed the Deputy Prime Minster and Foreign Minister on UNHCR’s ongoing projects and emphasized on the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation between Pakistan and the UNHCR.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also shared Pakistan's perspective and priorities with regard to Afghan refugees. He underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also underlined the need for continued demonstration of international solidarity and faithful adherence to the principle of international responsibility and burden-sharing.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and High Commissioner Grandi agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return.

