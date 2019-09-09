UrduPoint.com
UN High Commissioner's Concerns Over IOJ&K Situation Consistent With Its Position: FO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

UN High Commissioner's concerns over IOJ&K situation consistent with its position: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday underlined that UN High Commissioner's concerns and calls were consistent with the position taken by the UN system vis-à-vis the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) including the continuing restrictions and crackdown on fundamental rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people. This was said in a press statement issued here Monday.

Responding to a media question regarding remarks made at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights about the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), the spokesperson noted certain important points with appreciation.

The UN High commissioner had expressed his deep concerns about the impact of the recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists.

He appealed particularly to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews to ensure people's access to basic remedies and that all due process rights were respected for those who have been detained.

"It is important that the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making process that have an impact on their future," the press release quoted the UN High Commissioner as saying.

