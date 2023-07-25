UN, HR bodies urged to take notice of killing spree in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations and the international human rights organizations to take notice of the continued atrocities and military siege by Indian troops and police personnel in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service, paying tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama, Kupwara and Poonch areas said that the Modi Hindutva regime, under a planned conspiracy, was killing and arresting Kashmiri youth to silence their voice for right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat-AJK leaders including Qazi Imran, Imtiyaz Ahmed Butt, and Khalid Shabbir in their joint statement paid rich tributes to martyr Muhammad Hussain Butt, Seleema Butt, Sakeena Butt and Shabeena Butt on their martyrdom anniversary.

They were martyred by the dreaded Indian army sponsored Village Defence Committees personnel in July 25, 1998 in Doda district.

They said that the commitment of Kashmiri people for freedom had frustrated India which had adopted a brutal policy to prevent the people of Kashmir from their just struggle for right to self-determination.

They said that the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops and their sponsored terror groups had proved that the occupied territory had been converted into a slaughterhouse where Kashmiris were being ruthlessly killed. They said, the day is not far when the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will bring fruit and they would get rid of Indian subjugation.