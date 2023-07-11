The United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted Pakistan's Universal Periodic Report, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted Pakistan's Universal Periodic Report, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

In response to the media queries on the statements made at the Human Rights Council on the occasion of the adoption of Pakistan's Universal Periodic Report, the spokesperson said several states and civil society organizations commended Pakistan on the progress achieved in promoting human rights.

Israel's politically motivated statement is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of states.

Given Israel's long history of oppression of Palestinians, Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting Human Rights, the spokesperson added.