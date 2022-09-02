UrduPoint.com

UN Intensifies Drive To Distribute Relief Materials To Flood-hit People In Pakistan: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:30 PM

UN intensifies drive to distribute relief materials to flood-hit people in Pakistan: Spokesperson

The United Nations, along with its humanitarian partners, has provided food aid to 300,000 people and clean water to 55,000 in flood-devastated Pakistan, as the UN works in support of the government's response to the disaster that has killed 1,000 people and displaced 33 million, a world body's spokesperson said Friday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The United Nations, along with its humanitarian partners, has provided food aid to 300,000 people and clean water to 55,000 in flood-devastated Pakistan, as the UN works in support of the government's response to the disaster that has killed 1,000 people and displaced 33 million, a world body's spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Eri Kaneko told the daily noon briefing in New York that the U.N. has also deployed 14 mobile clinics to provide health care services in impacted areas.

"In addition to this," she said, "we have delivered more than 71,000 emergency relief items including tents, plastic tarpaulins, cooking stoves, blankets, solar lamps and sleeping mats to refugee and host communities in the country.

" Over 1.1 million houses have now been damaged or destroyed and more than 470,000 people are living in camps, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, UNICEF said Friday that an estimated 16 million children have been impacted by the floods and at least 18,000 schools have been damaged or destroyed across the country.

Access continues to be a major obstacle to the delivery of aid and the ability of people to flee to safer locations, the spokesperson said. In total, over 5,000 kilometres of roads and 243 bridges have been damaged or destroyed.

On Tuesday, the United Nations launched a flash appeal requesting $160 million to provide assistance to millions of men, women and children impacted by the floods in Pakistan.

