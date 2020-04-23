UN intervention sought to end persecution of Kashmiri journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Human rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday sought United Nation's urgent intervention to end continued persecution of Kashmiri journalists at the hands of Indian occupation authorities.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, the KIIR chief said that muzzling media and silencing well reputed journalists had become a new norm in Kashmir.

Referring to recent incidents of harassments and intimidation of journalists in the restive region, Wani pointed out that dozens of journalists working with well reputed regional and international media outlets were charged under the infamous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"It is a dangerous piece of legislation by the Indian parliament, which empowers the government to practically declare anyone a terrorist," he said adding that this act gives a free license to the government to label dissidents as terrorists and sent them to jail for a period of two to ten years.

"It was quite unfortunate that journalists are being summoned to police stations and forced to reveal their sources and explain their stories", Wani said., citing the FIR filed against Kashmiri journalists he said Masrat Zuhra, Gowhar Geelani, Peerzad Ashiq are amongst dozens of noted journalists who have been charged under the infamous UAPA act recently.

Earlier, he mentioned that, Indian authorities arrested a budding journalist Asif Sultan under UAPA in August 2018 whereas Qazi Shibli was being held without charge or trial under PSA.

Another journalist Kamran Yusuf, he said, was also charged under the UAPA. He said that there was long list of similar incidents wherein prominent journalists were summoned at police stations.

He lamented that Kashmir had been turned into lawless state where anything can happen with any one at any time.