ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said that the United Nations and international community must hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a tweet in connection with the Kashmiris Right to Self-Determination Day, the National Security Adviser said the promise of plebiscite in Kashmir remained unfulfilled and India continued its rouge behaviour against innocent Kashmiris.

Dr Moeed said, "No ethical, moral, or legal compass allows what is happening in IIOJK. Yet, the world is silent. Truly a shame.""Kashmiris can always count on Pakistan for our continued full and unwavering support. The just cause is bound to win ultimately," he added.