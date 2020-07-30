ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The United Nations (UN) and International community should immediately intervene into Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOK) to end one year long military siege in the region and give its people a right of self determination.

Talking to APP, Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA)'s President Chaudhry Haseeb Mohammad Advocate said that military siege in IIOK after deleting of Article 370 from constitution of India on August , 2019 had exposed Narindra Modi as butcher of IIOK and India as terrorist state before the world.

The act of repealing Article 370 was not only a violation of 26th October 1947's Instrument of Accession and UN resolutions on IIOK but it was also undermining the authority of UN and international community's decisions, he said, adding that the world should take notice of human rights violations in IIOK which had converted it into a big jail.

This was the high time, the IHCBA's president said, to take the practical steps for awaking the UN and states of world to address the long standing dispute and to end the illegal set up there.

The International Community including United Nation must end their silence and put pressure on Indian to give IIOK's people a right of plebiscite and stop flagrant human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri people, Chaudhry Haseeb Advocate concluded.