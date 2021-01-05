UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, Int'l Community To Give Right Of Self-determination To People Of Kashmir: Parliamentarians

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:02 PM

UN, Int'l community to give right of self-determination to people of Kashmir: Parliamentarians

The Senators on Tuesday urged the United Nations and international community to give right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir promised by them on that day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senators on Tuesday urged the United Nations and international community to give right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir promised by them on that day.

Debating on Kashmir's Right to Self Determination Day, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said that the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue.

He said that India cannot declare Kashmir as integral part as there were 22 to 23 resolutions which were unanimously passed at UN Security Council.

He said that Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir was also against the UN resolutions.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq condemning Indian illegal occupation said that there should be unified approach on Kashmir issue.

She said that India was involved in killing of innocent people of Kashmir.

She said that there was no room for political scoring on Kashmir issue.

Senator Musadiq Malik also strongly condemned the illegal occupation and human rights violations in IIOJK adding that Kashmiri people were facing brutalities and atrocities of Indian forces.

Senator Mian Muhammad Attique Sheikh said that India is violating all international laws by killing innocent people of Kashmir.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the upper house always supported Kashmir cause and passed unanimous resolution to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiri people.

She said the Modi regime has brought colonial rule to the valley in order to cripple the young people.

The Modi regime had turned the occupied Kashmir into valley of graves and death, she added.

She said hundreds of thousands innocent Kashmiris were under the illegal siege of Indian occupied forces. Kashmiri people were being exploited, she said.

Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that Kashmir committee should be activated to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Sirajul Haq said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and without Kashmir Pakistan was incomplete.

He suggested that International conference on Kashmir issue should be organized in Islamabad to highlight the cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution Senate United Nations Sherry Rehman Young All Opposition

Recent Stories

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Firm, ..

59 seconds ago

Over 600 Journalists in 59 Countries Died of COVID ..

1 minute ago

Premier League records 40 positive coronavirus cas ..

1 minute ago

India deprives Kashmiris from Covid-19 testing: Gh ..

1 minute ago

UN must implement its resolution to settle Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago

Stability in region linked with Kashmir issue: Far ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.