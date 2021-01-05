The Senators on Tuesday urged the United Nations and international community to give right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir promised by them on that day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senators on Tuesday urged the United Nations and international community to give right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir promised by them on that day.

Debating on Kashmir's Right to Self Determination Day, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said that the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue.

He said that India cannot declare Kashmir as integral part as there were 22 to 23 resolutions which were unanimously passed at UN Security Council.

He said that Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir was also against the UN resolutions.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq condemning Indian illegal occupation said that there should be unified approach on Kashmir issue.

She said that India was involved in killing of innocent people of Kashmir.

She said that there was no room for political scoring on Kashmir issue.

Senator Musadiq Malik also strongly condemned the illegal occupation and human rights violations in IIOJK adding that Kashmiri people were facing brutalities and atrocities of Indian forces.

Senator Mian Muhammad Attique Sheikh said that India is violating all international laws by killing innocent people of Kashmir.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the upper house always supported Kashmir cause and passed unanimous resolution to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiri people.

She said the Modi regime has brought colonial rule to the valley in order to cripple the young people.

The Modi regime had turned the occupied Kashmir into valley of graves and death, she added.

She said hundreds of thousands innocent Kashmiris were under the illegal siege of Indian occupied forces. Kashmiri people were being exploited, she said.

Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that Kashmir committee should be activated to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Sirajul Haq said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and without Kashmir Pakistan was incomplete.

He suggested that International conference on Kashmir issue should be organized in Islamabad to highlight the cause.