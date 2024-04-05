- Home
UN, Int'l Organisations Urged To Investigate 'The Guardian' Revelations On Indian Terrorism In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Friday demanded the United Nations and international organistions to probe a report by a British daily on the Indian terrorism in Pakistan.
The Guardian in its report made alarming revelations about the involvement of notorious Indian agency "RAW" in the killing of 20 people in Pakistan,
Gul said Pakistan raised the issue many times about Indian terrorism and killing of its people, but the international organizations turned a deaf ear to it.
"The RAW openly discussed how Modi ordered massacres in Pakistan after the Pulwama incident," he said.
Abdullah Gul said the United Nations and other international organisations should declare India as a terrorist country so that its ugly face could be exposed before the world.
