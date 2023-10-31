Open Menu

UN, Int'l Rights Organizations Must Enable Kashmiris, Palestinians To Exercise Right Of Self-determination: Mushaal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick Tuesday appealed to the United Nations and other international rights organizations to give the people of Kashmir and Palestine their right to self- determination for permanent peace in the region.

Talking to a Private news channel, she highlighted the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory, adding that the Kashmiri detainees are being tortured in jails.

She mentioned that the Indian government wanted to hang Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has been languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, in the month of December.

Mushaal said Indian troops are committing brutalities on the people of the occupied territory and reiterated that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was imperative not only for durable peace in the world.

India is using brutal acts and military force to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, but the morale of Kashmiris is high and they are bravely fighting these atrocities, she mentioned.

India is killing Kashmiris under a nefarious plan to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority in the occupied territory, she added.

