KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Friday said that Human Rights Commission of the United Nations (UN) issued a charge-sheet against India regarding Kashmir because of the efforts of present government.

He said that the Kashmir issue had come to the international spotlight due to the sacrifices of Kashmiris and Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts.

In his message on the occasion of the Kashmir Solodarity Day here, Haleem said that the Prime Minister had himself said that he was the ambassador of Kashmirs.

'Now, the whole nation and the world also calling him the ambassador of Kashmir,' he said adding that the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) was under brutalities.

He demanded of the world community to play its effective role in the provision of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Haleem said that today the whole nation stood with the people of Kashmir.