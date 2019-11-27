UN, Japanese delegation reviews JICA completed projects

A three member team comprising delegates of Japan and United Nations Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at his office and discussed matters relating to provision of basic amenities to locals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A three member team comprising delegates of Japan and United Nations Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at his office and discussed matters relating to provision of basic amenities to locals.

The visiting diplomats discussed projects of clean drinking water and availability of basic amenities to people.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner highlighted the various aspects of clean drinking water supply system completed with the cooperation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

He said the provincial government and local citizenry were also thankful to Japanese government for extended cooperation and completing the project.

He also expressed the hope that Japan would also continue its support in tourism development and infrastructure uplift of the area.