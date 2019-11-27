UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, Japanese Delegation Reviews JICA Completed Projects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

UN, Japanese delegation reviews JICA completed projects

A three member team comprising delegates of Japan and United Nations Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at his office and discussed matters relating to provision of basic amenities to locals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A three member team comprising delegates of Japan and United Nations Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at his office and discussed matters relating to provision of basic amenities to locals.

The visiting diplomats discussed projects of clean drinking water and availability of basic amenities to people.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner highlighted the various aspects of clean drinking water supply system completed with the cooperation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

He said the provincial government and local citizenry were also thankful to Japanese government for extended cooperation and completing the project.

He also expressed the hope that Japan would also continue its support in tourism development and infrastructure uplift of the area.

Related Topics

United Nations Abbottabad Water Japan Government

Recent Stories

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of ..

6 minutes ago

QS Asia University Rankings 2020: NUST retains No. ..

6 minutes ago

Prosecutors Ask to Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Encroachers reoccupy Chaungi No 22

7 minutes ago

NA standing committee meeting on Law and justice h ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.