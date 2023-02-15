UrduPoint.com

UN Kashmir Rulings Reject Unlawful Indian Occupation: Shaheen Alvi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Adviser to ex-prime minister of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi Wednesday said Kashmir dispute resolution rulings by the UN Security Council totally reject Indian claims whatsoever to Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) Adviser to ex-prime minister of AJK, Hameed Shaheen Alvi Wednesday said Kashmir dispute resolution rulings by the UN Security Council totally reject Indian claims whatsoever to Kashmir.

"After that rejection, India has no right to be present in Jammu and Kashmir, her illegal presence completely legitimizes the ongoing peaceful struggle of Kashmiris against Indian military occupation of their lands and hearths", he underlined.

Talking to APP here, he said that Wednesday's Kashmiris' strike against ongoing Indian oppression was a complete success. "Evictions of Kashmiris from their ancestral properties to re-allot those properties to RSS baptized Hindus brought from India was worst than worst oppression; forcible evictions are a flagrant violation of UN Kashmir stand that calls for an impartial international plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to settle the dispute", he pointed out.

It is time the UN must intervene as the Kashmir dispute is an international institutional liability of the UNO.

Alvi congratulated Kashmiris for observing hartal at the call of the All Parties Hurriet Conference Srinagar against Indian measures to dispossess Kashmiris from their properties and other land titles.

He urged the Secretary General of UNO to forestall India from military encroachments in Jammu and Kashmir state which is a disputed region.

