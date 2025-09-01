UN launches Network on Migration to strengthen migration management, governance in Pak

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:49 PM

The United Nations (UN) in Pakistan, with support from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has officially launched the Pakistan United Nations Network on Migration (UNNM) at a high-level ceremony in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The United Nations (UN) in Pakistan, with support from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has officially launched the Pakistan United Nations Network on Migration (UNNM) at a high-level ceremony in Islamabad. The initiative marks a major step towards strengthening migration governance, tackling human trafficking and migrant smuggling, and aligning Pakistan’s efforts with international frameworks such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

Hosted by UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, the launch event also introduced Pakistan’s first Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MMPTF) programme, “Strengthening Response to Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Pakistan.” The programme is being jointly implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, civil society, media, and the private sector.

The MMPTF, the only pooled funding mechanism dedicated to migration, was established to support implementation of the GCM. Its work in Pakistan aims to bolster national capacity for migration management and reinforce whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to combating TIP and SOM.

As coordinator and secretariat of the UN Network on Migration, the IOM plays a central role in the new network, working alongside the UN Resident Coordinator as Chair. The UNNM will foster partnerships across the UN system, promote policy coherence, and integrate migration priorities into broader national development strategies.

“The establishment of this network is a testament to our collective resolve to ensure that migration is safe, orderly, and regular,” said Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan. “It provides a crucial platform to shift the narrative on migration, amplify a unified voice, and foster innovation to address the complex challenges of mobility while protecting the rights of all people on the move.”

The event also featured a video message from Jonathan Prentice, Head of the UN Migration Network Secretariat, who praised Pakistan’s continued leadership in advancing global migration governance. A personal testimony was shared by Moazzam Ali, a Pakistani migrant who recently returned voluntarily from Romania with IOM’s support, highlighting the importance of dignified migration pathways and reintegration opportunities.

A high-level panel discussion on “Enhancing Whole-of-Government Migration Governance in the Age of Complex Mobility Dynamics and Emerging Global Challenges” brought together representatives from the Government of Pakistan, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the National Commission for Human Rights, as well as experts from academia, civil society, and international organizations. The session was moderated by Dr. Nasra M. Shah, Professor of Migration and Development at the Lahore school of Economics.

The launch concluded with an official ceremony, reaffirming the UN and Pakistan’s commitment to multi-stakeholder partnerships and strengthening migration governance for a safer, more sustainable future.

