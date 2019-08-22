UN level options to be adopted for addressing Kashmir issue: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Pakistan would adopt all available options at the United Nations for addressing the issue of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

The legal team was working on it and they would decide about fighting the Kashmir case on legal grounds, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

She said the entire nation was united with the Kashmiri people struggling for their legitimate rights since long in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Pakistan would not tolerate any irresponsible political statement of any party regarding the Kashmir cause, she said.

About religious tourism, she said Pakistan would complete the construction of the Kartarpur corridor for opening the doors to Sikh community.

She added that the doors were always opened for promoting religious tourism in the region.

To a question on the role of Kashmir Committee, she said its chairman Fakhar Imam should play his role on the forefront. She informed that Kashmir Committee meeting would be held during the next week.

Regarding the role of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she said that the JUI-F chief, should pay attention to Kashmir cause. For the last ten years, the role of JUI-F chief as chairman Kashmir Committee was ineffective, she added.

Pakistan had to expose Indian brutalities and involvement in gross human rights violation against the innocent Kashmiris living in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir. There was a dire need to show the real face of Indian ruler committing massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, before the world community, she added.

To a question about effectiveness of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), she said the present government was working to empower that national institution. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that consistency of NAB's role was imperative for punishment and reward.