UN Must Fulfill Its Promise To Address Cause Of Occupied Kashmir: Umar Jamali

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

UN must fulfill its promise to address cause of occupied Kashmir: Umar Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Transport Minister Mir Umar Khan Jamali on Tuesday said the January 5, 1949 was a memorable day when the United Nations for the first time acknowledged that the only solution to the Kashmir issue was neutrality.

Talking to APP here on the occasion of Kashmir Independence Day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader, Umar Khan Jamali said there is an independent referendum in which the people of Kashmir are given the freedom to decide their own future without any pressure.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken practical steps to raise the issue of Kashmir at every forum in the world", he said adding the rights of Kashimris all over the globe including the European Union and the British Parliament is being highlighted.

He said the United Nations should take immediate action against India to curb Hindu extremist activities.

The Provincial Minister said Pakistan would continue supports of Kashmiris till their achievement of freedom under democratic policy as International level adding brutality face of India would be exposed in the world.

He also paid rich tribute to people of Kashmiri who had been struggling for independence since 72 years ago saying Kashmiri people had foiled black laws of India and exposed its brutality face in the world by their marvelous efforts and giving sacrifices of their precious lives.

The United Nations must fulfill its promise in order to address the cause of Kashmir for interest of Asian region peace, he said adding resolving issues of the occupied Kashmir was utmost essential for the peace of the region.

