UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Must Intervene To Stop Indian Atrocities In Kashmir: Kaira

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:54 PM

UN must intervene to stop Indian atrocities in Kashmir: Kaira

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the United Nations must intervene to stop Indian atrocities and gross violation of international laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the United Nations must intervene to stop Indian atrocities and gross violation of international laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to this scribe on Thursday, he said that the impunity given to the Indian forces to crush the Kashmiri freedom struggle must be ended. He said that India had brought thousands of troops in the disputed region with no regard for the rights of the Kashmiri people. He said that the brutalities of more than 900,000 Indian troops against Kashmiris were a clear violation of all international laws.

He said that worsening rights violations and forced demographic changes to transform Kashmir from a Muslim-majority territory to a Hindu-dominated region was dangerous for the peace of the region. He said that Indian forces were involved in carrying out extrajudicial murders, custodial torture, and detaining people without any charge under the pretext of anti-terror operations.

Kaira said that the day was not far when the IIOJK would get freedom from India as the Indian atrocities could not weaken the determination of the people of the valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Jammu All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Opposition main hurdle in progress, prosperity of ..

1 minute ago

PPP urges Intl. community to stop Indian brutaliti ..

1 minute ago

Struggle, sacrifices of people of IIOJK will not g ..

1 minute ago

Dist admin finalises arrangements for Kashmir Soli ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmir Day Cycling on Feb 5

8 minutes ago

Paragon City case: Court grants one-time exemption ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.