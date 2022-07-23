UrduPoint.com

UN Must Listen To Kashmiris As Yasin Life In Danger: Mushaal

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

UN must listen to Kashmiris as Yasin life in danger: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik was battling for life in notorious Tihar jail as he was deprived of all legal, constitutional and fundamental human rights.

Speaking at a hunger strike camp set up in front of the Islamabad press club along with her daughter Raziyah Sultana here on Saturday, Mushaal said that Yasin Malik was forced to fast unto death against Indian fascist authorities which denied him the right to fair trial.

Mushaal, who is the wife of Yasin Malik, revealed that fascist Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime crossed all limits of barbarism and cruelties to silence the most powerful voice of Kashmir's peaceful freedom struggle but they failed to materialize in their nefarious designs.

The chairperson stated that people of Kashmir set up hunger strikes camps worldwide to express solidarity with their beloved leader and to expose the dirty and criminal face of Modi-led Hindutva regime.

She said that the biased kangaroo courts convicted Yasin Malik in false and fictitious fraudulent cases in order to pressurize him shun his struggle to break the shackles of Indian slavery.

However, Mushaal said that despite using all inhuman and unlawful tactics, the lion of Kashmir refused to surrender and vowed that he would sacrifice his life but won't compromise on the birth rights of Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Hence, the Hurriyat leader expressed her apprehension about her husband life who was put in the death cell, as the occupation authorities had already tortured to death dozens of seniors Kashmiri leaders and the youth.

She urged the UN to listen to Kashmiri people voice as Yasin Malik life was in danger.

Mushaal said that Modi-led government should learn lesson as they failed to achieve anything despite unleashing wave of terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri people for the last seven decades.

The Chairperson went on to say that India was an extremist state and a risk to the regional as well as world peace.

Mushaal urged that the world powers and UN bodies should shun the duplicity and adopted a clear and unanimous stance to press the brutal regime to not only ensure release of Yasin Malik but to give Kashmiri people their long-denied birth rights.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World United Nations Jail Wife Jammu Criminals National University All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri ..

Pakistan team excited for second Test against Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago
 Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of ..

Govt, opposition likely to start talks for date of next general elections

36 minutes ago
 PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing ..

PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grai ..

56 minutes ago
 CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punj ..

SC allows Hamza Shahbaz to serve as trusty CM Punjab

6 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.