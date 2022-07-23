UN must listen to Kashmiris as Yasin life in danger: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik was battling for life in notorious Tihar jail as he was deprived of all legal, constitutional and fundamental human rights.

Speaking at a hunger strike camp set up in front of the Islamabad press club along with her daughter Raziyah Sultana here on Saturday, Mushaal said that Yasin Malik was forced to fast unto death against Indian fascist authorities which denied him the right to fair trial.

Mushaal, who is the wife of Yasin Malik, revealed that fascist Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime crossed all limits of barbarism and cruelties to silence the most powerful voice of Kashmir's peaceful freedom struggle but they failed to materialize in their nefarious designs.

The chairperson stated that people of Kashmir set up hunger strikes camps worldwide to express solidarity with their beloved leader and to expose the dirty and criminal face of Modi-led Hindutva regime.

She said that the biased kangaroo courts convicted Yasin Malik in false and fictitious fraudulent cases in order to pressurize him shun his struggle to break the shackles of Indian slavery.

However, Mushaal said that despite using all inhuman and unlawful tactics, the lion of Kashmir refused to surrender and vowed that he would sacrifice his life but won't compromise on the birth rights of Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Hence, the Hurriyat leader expressed her apprehension about her husband life who was put in the death cell, as the occupation authorities had already tortured to death dozens of seniors Kashmiri leaders and the youth.

She urged the UN to listen to Kashmiri people voice as Yasin Malik life was in danger.

Mushaal said that Modi-led government should learn lesson as they failed to achieve anything despite unleashing wave of terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri people for the last seven decades.

The Chairperson went on to say that India was an extremist state and a risk to the regional as well as world peace.

Mushaal urged that the world powers and UN bodies should shun the duplicity and adopted a clear and unanimous stance to press the brutal regime to not only ensure release of Yasin Malik but to give Kashmiri people their long-denied birth rights.