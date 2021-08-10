UN must play its role for ending atrocities in IIOJK, AJK PM.

Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday urged United Nations to play its due role for stopping gruesome human rights violations by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday urged United Nations to play its due role for stopping gruesome human rights violations by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a delegation led by Hurriyet leader Abdul Hameed lone on Tuesday, he reaffirmed his government's resolve to make Azad Kashmir a real base camp of Kashmir liberation movement. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan was a real ambassador of Kashmiri people and will expose the Indian forces' repression on innocent people at international level.

Prime Minister said India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir which was an open challenge for world community.

He said, Indian Prime Minister was engaged to crush freedom movement by using military might launched by people of occupied valley for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

Referring to the development of Azad Kashmir he said revolutionary steps for the development will be taken to bring about a socio economic changes in the lives of people of Azad KashmirAbdul Hameed lone speaking on the occasion said, entire occupied Kashmir has been converted into a jail and India has crossed all the limits of repressions and added that the daily killings of Kashmiri youth has become an order of the day. Kashmiri women and even old persons are also being killed daily by the Indian forces which was a challenge for the world community.