UN Must Play Role To Ensure Human Rights In IIOK: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 08:47 PM

UN must play role to ensure human rights in IIOK: Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and said that the United Nations (UN) must play its part to get human rights restored in IIOK.

He said that Indian government thrashed the resolution of UN on IIOK by changing Article 370 and 35A.

He said that the Indian step had pushed the peace of the region to the quagmire of destruction.

Bilawal said that the IIOK had been deprived of their rights.

He said that all Hurriyat supporters including Yaseen Malik and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq be released.

He also paid homages to shaheed Burhan Wani and all other Kashmiri martyred.

