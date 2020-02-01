UN must play role to ensure right to self determination for Kashmris: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday urged the United Nations (UN) to play its role to give the right to self determination to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) guaranteed by its own resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday urged the United Nations (UN) to play its role to give the right to self determination to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) guaranteed by its own resolutions.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating gas supply and other development projects in Zarobi area of Swabi, the speaker said the Kashmiri people were rendering immense sacrifices for their right to self determination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had contested the case of Kashmiri people and Muslim world forcefully on all international forums.

Asad Qaiser said he whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmir brethren and despite the atrocities by Indian forces, the people of Kashmir stood firm for their rights.

He said the government was passing through a difficult economic crisis, but making efforts to fulfill its commitments with the public.

The speaker said the government was well aware about the problems being faced by the masses.

He said the country was facing economic crunch due to the wrong policies of the previous governments.

Asad Qaiser said the Federal government would also make legislation against the interest-based system, just like the one passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

He said the government was executing development projects worth billions rupees in Swabi and would announce a package for uplifting agriculture sector in eight union councils of the district.

Asad Qaiser said the government had approved 220KV grid station for Swabi which would cost Rs11 billion and rid the city of loadshedding.