UN must play role to solve Kahmir Issue: PTI Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Quetta Chapter President Haji Saifullah Kakar Monday said United Nations (UN) should play its role for settlement of Kashmir issue under the resolutions of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Talking to APP, he said the Indian troops occupied the Indian Illegally occupied and Kashmir (IIOJK) illegally and committing human rights violations by torturing people of Kashmir in order to suppress their voice of freedom, adding that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised Kashmir issue in United Nation through giving effective policy and unveiled cruel face of India in the world through effective speeches.

"People of Pakistan under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue supporting of Kashmiris till achievement its self-determination under democratic policy", he said.

Saifullah further said that Black Day should be observed on October 27, Tuesday to show their solidarity with people of Kashmir across Balochistan, saying that protest rallies and other programs would be organized on Black Day so that atrocities of Indian in IIOJK would be exposed in front of world.

He said people of Kashmir have been struggling for freedom of Kashmir for the last over 70 years.

Their Sacrifices will not go in vain and they would succeed in getting self-determination from India soon, he added.

He said Indian troop was trying to suppress freedom voice of Kashmiri and in this regard, strict curfew was imposed in Occupied Kashmir and internet services have also been closed due to hide their black laws which had been foiled by people of Kashmiri with their struggling.