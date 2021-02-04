UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Must Take Action Against India For Violating Human Rights In Kashmir: Jan Jamali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:14 PM

UN must take action against India for violating human rights in Kashmir: Jan Jamali

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday said India have deprived Kashmiri people from their basic right while United Nation should take action against India for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday said India have deprived Kashmiri people from their basic right while United Nation should take action against India for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Chief Organizer Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said the cause of Kashmir was political which would be addressed under democratic system.

He said the Kashmir is jugular vein and Pakistani nation stand with the people of Kashmir till their achievement of freedom.

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said we strongly condemned the Indian violence in occupied Kashmir saying that India wanted to complete occupied the Kashmir after revoking Articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution.

He said such inhuman measures have exposed India's own savage and undemocratic face to the world.

Jan Jamali said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Day on February 5 was to express solidarity while people of Pakistan would fully support the struggle of Kashmiri brothers till freedom of it.

He also urged the International Organizations should take measures to address the cause of Kashmir in the light of United Nation (UN) resolutions,

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Chief Minister World United Nations Provincial Assembly February From

Recent Stories

Every conspiracy by opposition failed: Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

GB CM, WAPDA Chairman discuss Rs78.5 billion CBMs ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt sets up criterion for appointment of colle ..

2 minutes ago

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for supporting Human Frater ..

16 minutes ago

Uruguay Detects Brazilian Strain of Coronavirus - ..

4 minutes ago

Jhagra condoles with provincial minister over brot ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.