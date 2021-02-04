UN must take action against India for violating human rights in Kashmir: Jan Jamali

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday said India have deprived Kashmiri people from their basic right while United Nation should take action against India for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thursday said India have deprived Kashmiri people from their basic right while United Nation should take action against India for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Chief Organizer Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said the cause of Kashmir was political which would be addressed under democratic system.

He said the Kashmir is jugular vein and Pakistani nation stand with the people of Kashmir till their achievement of freedom.

Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said we strongly condemned the Indian violence in occupied Kashmir saying that India wanted to complete occupied the Kashmir after revoking Articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution.

He said such inhuman measures have exposed India's own savage and undemocratic face to the world.

Jan Jamali said that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Day on February 5 was to express solidarity while people of Pakistan would fully support the struggle of Kashmiri brothers till freedom of it.

He also urged the International Organizations should take measures to address the cause of Kashmir in the light of United Nation (UN) resolutions,