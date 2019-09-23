UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Must Take Notice Of Atrocities In IHK: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML)

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:10 AM

UN must take notice of atrocities in IHK: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML)

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Bahawalpur chapter leader, Ejaz Sra has urged the United Nations must take notice of human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Bahawalpur chapter leader, Ejaz Sra has urged the United Nations must take notice of human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir.

In a press release issued here, he said that Indian government had continued lock down in Kashmir for over one month, committing violation of even basic human rights.

"People of Indian-Occupied Kashmir have been facing scarcity of food, medicines and other essential items due to lock down which continued for over 40 days," he said.

He said that people of Kashmir wanted to be part of Pakistan, adding that but Indian government was not respecting their desire for freedom. He urged the UN and international community to must take notice of violation of human rights in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Bahawalpur Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Wait is over realme fans get ready for leap to Qua ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

Unexpected shower provides needed relief to Karach ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 511 cases

1 minute ago

Indonesia to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan : ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.