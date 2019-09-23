UN must take notice of atrocities in IHK: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML)

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Bahawalpur chapter leader, Ejaz Sra has urged the United Nations must take notice of human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Bahawalpur chapter leader, Ejaz Sra has urged the United Nations must take notice of human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir.

In a press release issued here, he said that Indian government had continued lock down in Kashmir for over one month, committing violation of even basic human rights.

"People of Indian-Occupied Kashmir have been facing scarcity of food, medicines and other essential items due to lock down which continued for over 40 days," he said.

He said that people of Kashmir wanted to be part of Pakistan, adding that but Indian government was not respecting their desire for freedom. He urged the UN and international community to must take notice of violation of human rights in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.