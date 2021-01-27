UrduPoint.com
UN Must Take Notice Of Ill Treatment With Minorities In India: Babar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Balochistan Chapter Babar Yousafzai on Wednesday said the ugly face of India has been exposed to the whole world while United Nation must take notice of ill treatment with minorities in India

Sharing his views with APP, he said India should declare the independence of Khalistan.

PTI's leader Babar Yousafzai said that first Muslims and now Sikhs are being discriminated in India adding the entire world has seen the face of India.

He said India used tear gas shelling, firing and heavy weapons on Indian farmers the other day.

India has become a secular state and all the nations living in India wanted to freedom, he said India has utilized good tactics to suppress the voice of Kashmirs and people of Kashmir had been deprived from the basic amenities while the elderly, women and children were being faced many difficulties in Kashmir due to brutality of India.

Brave Kashmiri did not compromise on his independence but persevered like a strong rock in front of India, he said and added now India's own oppressed minorities are fed up with India's tyranny.

He further noted that the time has come for India to give freedom to the minority states in India instead of forcible occupation.

