UN must take notice of Indian illegal settlements in IIOJK, Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that change in population change after demographic in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is clear violation of United Nations charter and other International laws.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that India has become the worst imperialist whose one million armed forces usurped the basic human rights of the citizens.

He said that the Government of India is admitting that 185 Indian citizens have bought land in the disputed state in the last three years while IIOJ&K is an internationally recognized disputed state.

"Now Bharatiya Janata Party government is imposing a systematic demographic change in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir by illegally selling land to Indian citizens to turn the Muslim majority into a minority", he maintained.

Ghazali said that on August 5, 2019, the Government of India revoked Article 370 and 35-A and illegally settled Indian people in Jammu and Kashmir and tried to make the local residents as minority.

"Allotment of lands to Indian citizens and investors in the occupied state aims to take away all business, jobs and employment opportunities from Kashmiri citizens who are struggling for freedom from Indian occupation" he stated.

While expressing concern over the situation in the IIOJ&K, he said that the Modi government was taking the worst steps to deprive the local Kashmiri citizens of their basic human, social, religious and political rights in their own state.� Ghazali emphasized the need for public resistance against all the cruel and usurping actions of India.

"Each and every citizen should play their role against the brutal Indian atrocities in order to save and restore the identity and unity of the state", he reiterated.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat demanded United Nations, OIC and other international organizations around the world to stop the unjust, undemocratic and inhuman actions of the Indian government in IIOJ&K.