UN Must Take Steps To Stop Palestinians Genocide: CM Murad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the United Nations (UN) must take steps to stop the Palestinians genocide.
In his message on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians, he said, 'We have always condemned Israel's aggressive actions.
'
The CM said that Pakistan's support will continue for Palestinians to achieve their right to self-determination. He said that the international community can not ignore Israeli oppression against Palestinians.
He remarked that Pakistan always supports the freedom and peace in Palestine. Murad said Israeli occupation of Palestine is a violation of international laws. The people of Sindh are praying for peace and freedom in Palestine, he added.
