UN News Urdu Version Will Expand World Body's Outreach: Munir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2023 | 04:06 PM

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outreach: Munir

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram says the launch of the UN Version of Urdu News will expand the UN's outreach to a wide range of Urdu speaking audience and promote the diversity of its communications in multiplicity of languages.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th,2022) The United Nations has launched the urdu version of UN News.

Welcoming this development, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said the launch of the UN Version of Urdu news will expand the UN's outreach to a wide range of Urdu speaking audience and promote the diversity of its communications in multiplicity of languages.

Ambassador Munir Akram also deeply appreciated the Department of Global Communication for supporting Pakistan's pioneering efforts towards promoting multilingualism and the diversity of UN's communities in order to maximize UN's noble objectives and priorities all across the world especially those related to human rights, climate change and development.

According to 2022 estimates by Ethnologue, Urdu is the 10th-most widely spoken language in the world, with 230 million total speakers.

