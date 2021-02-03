UN observing mysterious silence on Kashmir dispute; Sakina Shahid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Secretary General Jamaat Islami Women Wing Sakina Shahid said that Kashmir was morally, legally, religiously and traditionally part of Pakistan which was still under fanatic Indian government unlawfully. She said that Kashmiris were scarifying their everything for Pakistan as Founder of the Nation termed it jugular vein of Pakistan. She said that the present Azad Kashmir was liberated by Kashmiris, Pakistani tribesmen and the armed forces whereas Gilgit Baltistan was liberated by local mujahideen.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Sakina Shahid said that the denial of India from its commitment with international community regarding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir was open violation of international norms. She asked the United Nations to take practical action as it had taken for the Christine population of Sudan and Indonesia.

Sakina Shahid stressed upon the need to forge unity and convey strong message to the Modi led Indian government by expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5.