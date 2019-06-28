(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The United Nations office in Pakistan on Thursday commended Pakistan's efforts to address development challenges under the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework.

"Pakistan is early starter and early adopter on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It is the first country, which actually integrated the SDGs in its national development agenda," United Nations Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne told media at a video news briefing here at a local hotel.

He said Pakistan's political commitment was translated into national SDGs framework, which was launched in 2018. "That framework indicates the vision, and strategy. Besides it shows how to work at different levels", he added.

He said that the provincial governments had the key role to accomplish the SDGs as after the 18th Amendment most of the activities related to SDGs were being done at the provincial level.

"We are working both with Planning and Development Commission of Pakistan and the provincial governments," he added.

The five-year partnership framework sets out the direction of the UN's support to Pakistan government to achieve 17 Goals, 169 targets and 244 indicators of the 2030 Agenda for SDGs. Pakistan has displayed commendable commitment to all the Goals as the Parliament unanimously adopted them as national goals on February 16, 2016. Pakistan is also one of the few countries to form an SDGs Parliamentary Taskforce at the National Assembly. This step of legislation was the first and crucial step in mainstreaming and localizing the SDGs.