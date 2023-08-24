UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis said these dialogues will help the UN agencies better understand which development issues local leaders see as their priorities outside the federal and provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) Ahead of the International Summit on Sustainable Development Goals in New York next month, the United Nations has launched a dialogue campaign in Pakistan to discuss development priorities across the country.

Under the campaign, the UN office in Islamabad will engage more than one thousand local leaders, living in 12 major cities outside the federal and provincial capitals, to discuss the development priorities.

During the dialogue, the participants will discuss the development challenges which impede economic and social progress in these districts.