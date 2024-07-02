Open Menu

UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator Calls On Convener SDGs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator calls on Convener SDGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya called on the Convener Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kayani at the Parliament House.

Both sides discussed the current status of implementation of SDGs in Pakistan and role of the Parliament in the attainment of these goals, said news release issued here on Tuesday.

They also deliberated upon international best practices and their socio-economic compatibility in terms of the contemporary challenges faced by Pakistan.

During the discussion it was stressed upon to pro-actively assist the MPs during the legislation phase and to build knowledge around the SDGs framework to support localization & implementation of 2030 Agenda more effectively.

The Convener while reaffirming commitment of the Parliament to play a constructive role in accelerating the progress to achieve SDGs stated "Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs is vigorously striving for a sustainable future for all."

He said Parliamentary Taskforce will complement governments effort in ensuring access to quality education, better health facilities and devising strategies to effectively tackle climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Education Parliament Progress All Best

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

34 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

58 minutes ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

1 hour ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

1 hour ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

2 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan