UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator calls on Convener SDGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya called on the Convener Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kayani at the Parliament House.

Both sides discussed the current status of implementation of SDGs in Pakistan and role of the Parliament in the attainment of these goals, said news release issued here on Tuesday.

They also deliberated upon international best practices and their socio-economic compatibility in terms of the contemporary challenges faced by Pakistan.

During the discussion it was stressed upon to pro-actively assist the MPs during the legislation phase and to build knowledge around the SDGs framework to support localization & implementation of 2030 Agenda more effectively.

The Convener while reaffirming commitment of the Parliament to play a constructive role in accelerating the progress to achieve SDGs stated "Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs is vigorously striving for a sustainable future for all."

He said Parliamentary Taskforce will complement governments effort in ensuring access to quality education, better health facilities and devising strategies to effectively tackle climate change.