UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator Calls On Convener SDGs
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya called on the Convener Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kayani at the Parliament House.
Both sides discussed the current status of implementation of SDGs in Pakistan and role of the Parliament in the attainment of these goals, said news release issued here on Tuesday.
They also deliberated upon international best practices and their socio-economic compatibility in terms of the contemporary challenges faced by Pakistan.
During the discussion it was stressed upon to pro-actively assist the MPs during the legislation phase and to build knowledge around the SDGs framework to support localization & implementation of 2030 Agenda more effectively.
The Convener while reaffirming commitment of the Parliament to play a constructive role in accelerating the progress to achieve SDGs stated "Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs is vigorously striving for a sustainable future for all."
He said Parliamentary Taskforce will complement governments effort in ensuring access to quality education, better health facilities and devising strategies to effectively tackle climate change.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Greenstar inaugurates first of its 200 clinics under SEW-KFW grant7 seconds ago
-
Anti-Corruption department Kohat holds open court20 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, weapons recovered20 minutes ago
-
Wani bereaved over demise of Sardar Amjad Yousuf's mother20 minutes ago
-
DSP dismissed by IG Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 66 bln released for various water resources schemes in FY 2023-2420 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates polio drive20 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over martyrdom of traffic police constable30 minutes ago
-
Man commit suicide over joblessness, poverty30 minutes ago
-
Three police officials suspended30 minutes ago
-
Scope of ECE project to be expanded to all parts of country: Education Minister30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays homage to late XEN30 minutes ago