Open Menu

UN Peace Day: World's First Peace Repository To Be Set Up In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

UN Peace Day: World's first Peace Repository to be set up in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Coinciding with the 25th observance of World Peace Day, and the conjoint Postdoctoral Appreciation Week celebrations of National Postdoctoral Association (USA) and Asia-Oceania Postdoctoral Academia (AOPDA), a unanimous proclamation revealed the world's first digital repository for peace studies would to be established in Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Lt. Col. (retd) Azhar Saleem, spokesperson for AOPDA in Pakistan, here on Saturday. The press release said that on the World Peace Day 2024, Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi presented a manifesto, based upon the concept of multilateralism. Titled 'Deca-Archic Manifesto of World Peace', the document is primed for the postdoctoral institutional fora of the world, as well as the UN related bodies and global hierarchies.

Prof. Aurangzeb Hafi is a multidisciplinary scientist and currently engaged as the P.I. [Principal Investigator] for post-doctoral research works at the Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia (AOPDA). His three scientific research works were shortlisted by an international organisation, Impact Hallmarks, for the prestigious title of the ‘Person/ Object of the Decade’. These works included (a) scientific phenomenon Magneto-Hydro-Tropism (MHT), (b) IRT Model of Terato-kinetics, and (c) COVID-19 risk reduction annotation broadsheet schematic overview.

His scientific revelations were included in the list of 20 most impactful persons/ works of the decade, shortlisted from among 1.6 million entries from across 190 countries of the world through well-defined criteria.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World United Nations From Million P Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

4 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

5 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

6 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

6 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

19 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

19 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

19 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan