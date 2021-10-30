UrduPoint.com

UN Playing Key Role In Food Security Around World: Florence Rolle

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:57 PM

UN playing key role in food security around world: Florence Rolle

Country Head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Pakistan Florence Rolle has said the United Nations was playing a key role in food security and agricultural development around the world

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Country Head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Pakistan Florence Rolle has said the United Nations was playing a key role in food security and agricultural development around the world.

Likewise other countries of the world, Pakistan is also facing numerous challenges because of climate change, growing population and pollution as well as dilapidated state of agricultural land and the growing poverty situation, however UNFAO is working together with different institutions of Pakistan to meet out the issues related to agriculture and food security, she added.

She expressed these remarks during her meeting with the authorities of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Saturday.

Florence Rolle, accompanied by the Director Programmes UNFAO Dr. Aamir Irshad also visited different departments of the university and later discussed issues of mutual interest with the university authorities.

She said that the Sindh Agriculture University has excellent infrastructure and capable experts therefore decisions have been made to set up the FAO center at the campus adding that there were many opportunities for joint research work with the university on climate change, agricultural entrepreneurship, food security and climate resilient agriculture.

She thanked the university authorities for providing space for the establishment of the FAO field office.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr.

Aijaz Ahmad Khunharo informed the UNFAO Country Head in Pakistan that the university was already a partner of UNFAO and working in the field of Agriculture and Animal Sciences and fully aware about national and global issues and transfer of new technologies with technical assistance to local farmers and investors for the development of agriculture and agro-entrepreneurs.

Focal Person and Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar while welcoming Florence Rolle on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri gave a brief presentation on the achievements and research efforts of Sindh Agriculture University.

Dr Ismail Kumbhar said that the University was committed to liaising with national and international organizations for agriculture, climate change, food security and sustainable agriculture and achieving food security strives to improve quality higher education Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar also briefed about new initiatives and future plans of the university and said that the varsity is working on agricultural waste and fiber being produced from banana waste, while research work is also underway on modern technology for the survival of indigenous and rare local breeds of animals, Among others, Project Coordinator Dr. Aamir Irshad and Ali Dino Kumbhar also expressed their views about the research being carried out by the university in development of agriculture.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology United Nations Education Agriculture Florence From

Recent Stories

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to ..

Lack of awareness, societal stigmas contribute to late diagnosis of breast cance ..

28 seconds ago
 Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unit ..

Victory behind Pakistan cricket team reflects unity, faith, discipline': Dr Fehm ..

29 seconds ago
 Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s ..

Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquiredrum artist s after Pappu Sayein at PKLI

31 seconds ago
 Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at di ..

Environment enthusiast plants 21000 saplings at district Lakki Marwat

33 seconds ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circum ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of comm ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of Silence&#039; exhibition

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.