UN playing key role in food security around world: Florence Rolle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Country Head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Pakistan Florence Rolle has said the United Nations was playing a key role in food security and agricultural development around the world.

Likewise other countries of the world, Pakistan is also facing numerous challenges because of climate change, growing population and pollution as well as dilapidated state of agricultural land and the growing poverty situation, however UNFAO is working together with different institutions of Pakistan to meet out the issues related to agriculture and food security, she added.

She expressed these remarks during her meeting with the authorities of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Saturday.

Florence Rolle, accompanied by the Director Programmes UNFAO Dr. Aamir Irshad also visited different departments of the university and later discussed issues of mutual interest with the university authorities.

She said that the Sindh Agriculture University has excellent infrastructure and capable experts therefore decisions have been made to set up the FAO center at the campus adding that there were many opportunities for joint research work with the university on climate change, agricultural entrepreneurship, food security and climate resilient agriculture.

She thanked the university authorities for providing space for the establishment of the FAO field office.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr.

Aijaz Ahmad Khunharo informed the UNFAO Country Head in Pakistan that the university was already a partner of UNFAO and working in the field of Agriculture and Animal Sciences and fully aware about national and global issues and transfer of new technologies with technical assistance to local farmers and investors for the development of agriculture and agro-entrepreneurs.

Focal Person and Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar while welcoming Florence Rolle on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri gave a brief presentation on the achievements and research efforts of Sindh Agriculture University.

Dr Ismail Kumbhar said that the University was committed to liaising with national and international organizations for agriculture, climate change, food security and sustainable agriculture and achieving food security strives to improve quality higher education Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar also briefed about new initiatives and future plans of the university and said that the varsity is working on agricultural waste and fiber being produced from banana waste, while research work is also underway on modern technology for the survival of indigenous and rare local breeds of animals, Among others, Project Coordinator Dr. Aamir Irshad and Ali Dino Kumbhar also expressed their views about the research being carried out by the university in development of agriculture.