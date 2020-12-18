UN Probing Attack Against Its Vehicle Along Contact Line in Kashmir - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The United Nations is investigating the attack on a UN Military Observer vehicle along the line of contact in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Armed Forces said via Twitter that the Indian Army opened fire in the Chirikot Sector of the line of control between the two countries damaging a UN vehicle with two military observers on board.

"At this stage, I believe that the details we have are, in fact, that there was no one hurt, but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident, and the mission is currently investigating the incident," Haq said.

India and Pakistan have long dueled over and fought three wars about Jammu and Kashmir. Occasional clashes on the contact line have been a regular occurrence, but tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled the special autonomous status of the region and placed it under its direct control.