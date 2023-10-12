Open Menu

UN Provides Financial Aid To Mirpurkhas Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) World food Program of the United Nations on Thursday dispersed 10-crore rupees to flood-affected families of Tehsil Sindri and Digri, Mirpurkhas through "Cash Transfer Program".

According to the local administration, financial assistance was provided to the flood-affected families in support of European Union (EU) donor European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), the UN agency World Food Program (WFP) in partnership with the non-governmental organization SRPO.

The cash assistance was provided among 1980 men and 132 women in Union Council Sirhal of Taluka Sindhri, similarly money was distributed among 1695 men and 193 women in Mir Khuda Bakhsh Union Council of Taluka Digri.

The foreign delegation that distributed the money included the Italian Filippo Ortolani of the European Union, the Kenyan woman Rosalin Adyo and the Thai woman Elschen, including the focal person of the European Union's donor agency, Waqar Al-Nisaa, Amir Bukhari of the United Nations World Food Program and SRPO Zahida Ditho.

