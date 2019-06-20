UN Public Service Day to be held on June 23

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe ,The United Nations' Public Service Day will be held on June 23(Sunday) to recognize that democracy and successful governance built on the foundation of a competent civil service.

The day aims to celebrate the value and virtue of service to the community,public servants recognized and praised for their efforts on Public Service Day.

The United Nations (UN) holds a Public Service Awards ceremony each year. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions worldwide.

This event promotes the role, professionalism and visibility of public service. At the same time, Africa Public Service Day is celebrated in Africa to coincide with the United Nations Public Service Day.

Many public service organizations and departments around the world celebrate this day by holding various events to recognize the valuable role that public servants play in making improvements in society.

Activities includes information days featuring stalls and booths about the public service, organized lunches with guest speakers, internal awards ceremonies within public service agencies or departments, and special announcements to honor public servants.

On December 20, 2002, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 23 of each year as United Nations Public Service Day (resolution 57/277). It encouraged member states to organize special events on that day to highlight the contribution of public service in the development process.

This day was created to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of public service in the development process, recognize the work of public servants, and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector.